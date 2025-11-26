Royal Taste Buds Bakery’s Spiced Sweet Potato Cake 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef Michael Hall of Royal Taste Buds Bakery and Catering stopped by to walk us through the process of making a cake perfect for this time of year. Take a look! For more information, visit his website .

Dry Ingredients

• 3 cups All-purpose flour

• 2 tsp baking powder

• 1 tsp baking soda

• ½ tsp salt

• 1 tbsp Cinnamon

• 1 tsp Ginger

• ¼ tsp Allspice

• ⅛ tsp Cloves

• ¼ tsp Nutmeg

Wet Ingredients

• 1 cup Oil

• ½ cup Brown Butter (browned then cooled)

• ½ cup Granulated sugar

• 1½ cups Light brown sugar

• 5 eggs, beaten, room temp

• 3 cups roasted sweet potato purée (or 2½ if canned)

• 1 tbsp molasses

• ½ - 1 tsp maple extract or

1 tbsp real maple syrup

• 2 tsp vanilla extract/emulsion

• ¼ cup warm evaporated milk

• 2–4 tbsp hot water (optional but recommended)

• 1 cup Candied pecans

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees and prepare two 8 x 2-inch pans with flour and shortening or baking

spray.

2. Combine and mix, flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice,

and cloves then set aside.

3. Combine and mix the browned butter, sugars, oil, eggs, molasses, real maple syrup/maple extract,

vanilla extract, & sweet potato purée until fully incorporated.

4. Alternate dry and wet mixture/warm evaporated milk and mix until fully combined. After

everything is combined add in the boiling water to the mixture and stir it in.

5. Pour batter into pans, each pan should get 4 cups or 2 pounds of batter.

6. Bake in oven for 40 minutes, test batter by putting knife or tester in middle, if tester comes out

clean cake is done, if it does not bake in 5 min intervals until tester comes out clean.

7. Let cakes cool for 60 minutes on a cooling rack, then flip cakes out and set them on wire rack.

