Royal Taste Buds Bakery’s Orange Velvet Cake 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef Michael Hall of Royal Taste Buds Bakery and Catering stopped by to walk us through the process of making his Orange Velvet Cake. Take a look! For more information, visit his website .

Orange Velvet Cake

Regular Servings: 12 - 14 pieces & Party Servings: 20 - 28 pieces |Prep time: 30 min| Baking time: 45 |Total time: 140 min

EQUIPMENT NEEDED

* Stand mixer with Paddle attachment or Hand mixer with a large bowl

* Measuring cups

* Measuring spoons

* Baking pans

* Spatula

* Parchment paper

* Baking spray

Ingredients

* 3 c All-purpose flour

* 2 tsp baking powder

* 1 tsp baking soda

* 1 tsp Salt

* 2 c Sugar

* 1 c Oil

* ½ c unsalted Butter (room temperature)

* 4 large eggs (room temperature)

* 1 tbsp orange emulsion

* ½ c Milk

* 1 c Freshly squeezed orange juice

* 1 orange zested

* 2 - 4 drops orange gel paste

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees and prepare two 8-inch pans with flour and shortening or baking spray.

2. Combine and mix flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt then set aside.

3. Then add the oil, butter, eggs, milk, orange extract, orange juice, and orange zest to the flour mixture then mix until fully combined.

4. Pour batter into pans, each pan should get 3 1/2 to 4 cups or 1 lb 12 oz to 2 lbs of batter.

5. Bake in oven for 45 minutes, test batter by putting knife or tester in middle, if tester comes out clean cake is done, if it does not bake in 5 min intervals until tester comes out clean.

6. Let cakes cool for 60 minutes on cooling racks, then flip cakes out and set them on wire rack.

