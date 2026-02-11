Royal Taste Buds Bakery’s Blush & Berry Dessert 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef Michael Hall of Royal Taste Buds Bakery and Catering stopped by to walk us through the process of making a cake perfect for this time of year. Take a look! For more information, visit his website .

EQUIPMENT NEEDED

• Stand mixer with Paddle attachment or Hand mixer with a large bowl

• Measuring cups

• Measuring spoons

• Baking pans

• Spatula

• Parchment paper

• Baking spray

INGREDIENTS

• 3 c (370 g) All-purpose flour

• 2 tsp baking powder

• 1 tsp baking soda

• 1 tsp Salt

• 1 c (200 g) Granulated Sugar

• 1 c (200 g) light brown sugar

• 1 c Oil

• ½ c unsalted Butter (room temperature)

• 1 ½ tsp Strawberry emulsion

• 4 Large eggs (room temperature)

• ½ c Milk

• 1 c Strawberry purée or preserves

• 2 - 4 drops pink gel paste

DIRECTIONS

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees and prepare two 8-inch pans with flour and shortening

or baking spray.

2. Combine and mix flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt then set aside.

3. Combine and mix the oil, butter, eggs, vanilla, milk, Strawberry purée/preserves, and

gel paste until fully incorporated.

4. Then add wet and dry mixture together and mix until fully combined.

5. Pour batter into pans, each pan should get 4 cups or 2 pounds of batter.

6. Bake in oven for 40 - 45 minutes, test batter by putting knife or tester in middle, if

tester comes out clean cake is done, if it does not bake in 5 min intervals until tester

comes out clean.

7. Let cakes cool for 60 minutes on cooling racks, then flip cakes out and set them on

wire rack.

