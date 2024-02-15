Rotary Club of Church Hill’s Hill Topper 5K

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Rotary Club of Virginia presents the Hill Topper 5K happening Saturday, March 16th at 9am as well as their upcoming Church Hill Irish Festival. Today, Elizabeth O’Brien and Tyler McKee with the Rotary Club stopped by to share all the details. We also were surprised by one of our favorite friends of the show! Register for the Hill Topper 5K by visiting their website.
Posted at 1:29 PM, Feb 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-15 13:29:09-05
