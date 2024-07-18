Watch Now
Ronald McDonald House Charities' Red Shoe Rendezvous

Posted at 1:16 PM, Jul 18, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. -- Emily Toalson, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Richmond joined us to share more about their 2024 Red Shoe Rendezvous Gala and Golf Tournament happening September 16th and 17th at the Dominion Club. For more information, visit their website.

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

