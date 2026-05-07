Rock & Heal: World Pediatrics’ 25th Anniversary Benefit Concert

RICHMOND, Va. -- For 25 years, World Pediatrics , headquartered in Richmond, has been changing lives by providing access to advanced pediatric surgery for children around the globe. The organization tackles a critical crisis — five times more children die each year from lack of surgical care than from HIV, AIDS, malaria, and tuberculosis combined. By bringing together top doctors and nurses to perform life‑saving procedures and training local physicians for long‑term sustainability, World Pediatrics ensures children get the care they need no matter where they live.

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, World Pediatrics is mixing things up with a high‑energy benefit concert — Rock & Heal — at The National in Richmond on Saturday, June 6th at 7:30 PM. The event features nationally known indie rock band Future Birds and opener Side Chick for a night of great music that makes a difference.

Enjoy an incredible night of live music while helping deliver life‑saving care to children worldwide — because healing deserves a global stage.

