RICHMOND, Va. -- Check out “To Kill a Mockingbird” at the Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. Patrick A’Hearn, CEO and Producing Artistic Director joined us along with Tug Coker who’s starring as Atticus Finch in the production happening now through June 22nd. For more information, visit the website.
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts Presents, “To Kill a Mockingbird”
