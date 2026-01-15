RICHMOND, Va. -- Check out “Donna Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” at the Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. Patrick A’Hearn, CEO and Producing Artistic Director joined us along with Toneisha Harris who stars as Donna Summer in the production happening January 16th through March 1st. For more information, visit the website.
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts Presents, “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical”
RICHMOND, Va. -- Check out “Donna Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” at the Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. Patrick A’Hearn, CEO and Producing Artistic Director joined us along with Toneisha Harris who stars as Donna Summer in the production happening January 16th through March 1st. For more information, visit the website.
