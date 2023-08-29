River City Roll’s Peaches with Stuffed French Toast and a Bourbon Maple Syrup

RICHMOND, Va. -- River City Roll is one of 40 local restaurants participating in this year's Richmond Brunch Weekend, benefitting Richmond SPCA. The event takes place September 9-10. Several restaurants will be serving up weekend-only specials with peaches, courtesy of Keany Produce.

River City Roll Executive Chef Brad Slemaker joined us in the Virginia This Morning kitchen to make his recipe for Peaches with Stuffed French Toast and a Bourbon Maple Syrup.

River City Roll is hosting Richmond Brunch Weekend's kick-off event on Friday, September 8 from 5-8 p.m. The event is free and will feature live music, a raffle with two big prize packages, Brunch for Dinner specials, specialty Tito's cocktails and swag bags for the first 100 guests. River City Roll is located at 939 Myers Street in Scott's Addition.

Click here to learn more about Richmond Brunch Weekend and to see a full list of participating restaurants and follow them on Instagram.

Peaches with Stuffed French Toast and a Bourbon Maple Syrup

Ingredients:

1 Loaf Brioche (cut into 1⁄2 inch slices)

3 Peaches cut into bite size pieces (optional: cut in half and grill, then cut into smaller pieces)

1 Bottle of Bourbon Maple Syrup (Whole Foods has a good one, or your favorite syrup)

Unsalted Butter

Powdered Sugar

Filling:

8 oz Cream Cheese (softened)

1⁄4 cup Ricotta Cheese

1⁄4 cup Powdered Sugar

1 teaspoon Pure Vanilla Extract

1 Vanilla Bean (scraped)

Zest from 1⁄4 a Lemon

Pinch of Salt

Beat together cream cheese, ricotta and sugar in a large bowl with an electric mixer until smooth and creamy. Beat in vanilla, vanilla bean seeds, lemon zest and salt until well combined. (Put into piping bags, makes spreading a little bit easier). You can make this ahead of time and refrigerate, just pull out 20 minutes before to allow for easy spreading.

Whipped Cream:

1 cup Heavy Whipping Cream

3 Tablespoons Confectioners Sugar

1 teaspoon Vanilla

In a stand mixer pour heavy whipping cream, sugar and vanilla into the mixing bowl and whisk on high speed until medium to stiff peaks form, about 1 minute. Do not over beat.