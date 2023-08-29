Richmond Brunch Weekend 2023

RICHMOND, Va. -- Get ready for the sixth annual Richmond Brunch Weekend! It’s happening September 9-10 and will take place across 40 local restaurants. The participating restaurants will be donating a portion of the weekend’s proceeds to pets in need at the Richmond SPCA. To participate, all you have to do is brunch at one of the restaurants that Saturday or Sunday (or both)!

Richmond Brunch Weekend co-founder Sara Woznicki and Richmond SPCA director of communications Tabitha Treloar joined us in studio to talk about the big event. They brought along Pesto, a 6-year-old dog that’s currently available for adoption.

New this year, more than 20 restaurant partners will feature weekend-only specials with peaches, courtesy of Keany Produce, such as peach mimosas, peach French toast, peach salsa and burrata peach pizza.

Join the kick-off event at River City Roll on Friday, September 8 from 5-8 p.m. The event is free and will feature live music, a raffle with two big prize packages, Brunch for Dinner specials, specialty Tito's cocktails and swag bags for the first 100 guests.

Another incentive for brunchers (beyond helping animals and exclusive peach specials): organizers are repeating last year's popular weekend giveaway. Brunchers who post on Instagram on both Saturday and Sunday using the hashtags #rvadoublebrunch and #rvabrunchweekend will be entered to win one of two Richmond Adventure packages, including over $300 in gift cards to participating restaurants, a free trip to Top Golf, a Bark Box for your dog and more.

Click here to learn more about Richmond Brunch Weekend and to see a full list of participating restaurants and follow them on Instagram.

And click here to learn more about the important work the Richmond SPCA is doing throughout our community and to meet adoptable furry friends like Pesto!