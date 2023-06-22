Watch Now
Rising Wedding Costs 

Matt Schultz, Chief Credit Analyst at Lending Tree shared a few findings from a recent study.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Wedding costs are at an all-time high for both couples and their attendees. Matt Schultz, Chief Credit Analyst at Lending Tree shared a few findings from a recent study. Check it out. For more information, visit the Lending Tree website.

