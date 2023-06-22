Rising Wedding Costs 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Wedding costs are at an all-time high for both couples and their attendees. Matt Schultz, Chief Credit Analyst at Lending Tree shared a few findings from a recent study. Check it out. For more information, visit the Lending Tree website.
Posted at 2:24 PM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 14:24:48-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Wedding costs are at an all-time high for both couples and their attendees. Matt Schultz, Chief Credit Analyst at Lending Tree shared a few findings from a recent study. Check it out. For more information, visit the Lending Tree website.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.