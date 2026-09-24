“Rise of the Legion” Celebrates Norfolk State’s Spartan Legion & HBCU Legacy

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Emmy-winning documentary Rise of the Legion is shining a spotlight on the history, culture, and musical impact of Norfolk State University’s Spartan Legion Band while preserving an important piece of HBCU history for future generations.

The Woodard family discussed how the documentary began with curiosity about the iconic song “Talking Out the Side of Your Neck,” long associated with Norfolk State’s Spartan Legion and later embraced by marching bands across HBCUs and beyond.

The project evolved into a full documentary exploring the band’s cultural influence, musical excellence, and legacy after nearly 50 years without a comprehensive telling of its story.

The family says more HBCU-centered documentaries are already in development as they continue working to preserve stories they believe deserve to be told authentically and from within the community itself.