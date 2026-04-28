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Ride Smart, Stay Safe – Free Motorcycle Training in Virginia

Motorcycle safety
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is helping riders sharpen their skills and stay safe on the road through the Virginia Rider Training Program. Whether you’re just starting out or have years of experience, you can take advantage of free statewide courses tailored to your needs — from basic rider training to advanced skills like cornering, braking at road speeds, and more.

Find your class today at dmv.virginia.gov/vrtp and ride into the season with skill, safety, and confidence.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF MOTOR VEHICLES*}

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