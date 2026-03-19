Ride for a Cure at the 2026 Bike MS Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- The 2026 Bike MS Richmond event rolls out May 30–31, aiming to raise $670,000 for Multiple Sclerosis research and support. With start lines in Richmond and Williamsburg, riders can choose routes from 28 to 100 miles — including the scenic, traffic-free Virginia Capital Trail — making it accessible for both novice and experienced cyclists.

Each participant is encouraged to raise at least $300, and those who collect $1,000 or more earn a special anniversary jersey. This year marks both the 10th anniversary of Bike MS Richmond and the 250th anniversary of the United States.

The longtime CBS 6 team, led by Eric Lee and Bill Fitzgerald, has raised $340,000 over 14 years and is working toward a $1 million lifetime goal. They were joined in the segment by Casey Kasko of the National MS Society, who shared event details, route options, and how the funds raised create lasting impact for those living with MS.

A community-focused Walk MS event will also take place May 2 at Richmond Raceway, free to join with no registration fee or fundraising minimum.

To learn more or register, visit nationalmssociety.org .