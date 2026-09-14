Richmond’s 66th Armenian Food Festival Returns This September

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond’s beloved Armenian Food Festival is back for its 66th year, bringing authentic Armenian cuisine, desserts, drinks, and cultural traditions to the community at St. James Armenian Church.

The festival takes place:

Friday, September 18 — 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, September 19 — 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

St. James Armenian Church

834 Pepper Avenue, Richmond, VA

Festival organizers encourage attendees to sample both traditional recipes and new menu additions while enjoying the welcoming atmosphere and rich cultural history of the Armenian community in Richmond.