RichmondHER and HER Collective’s HERoes Bruncheon

RICHMOND, Va. -- The 2025 HERoes Bruncheon is happening Saturday, Nov. 1st from 1-4PM at Hardy Events Center. For more information, visit their website.
Posted
RICHMOND, Va. -- The 2025 HERoes Bruncheon is happening Saturday, Nov. 1st from 1-4PM at Hardy Events Center. For more information, visit their website.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.