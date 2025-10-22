Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
RichmondHER and HER Collective’s HERoes Bruncheon

RICHMOND, Va. -- The 2025 HERoes Bruncheon is happening Saturday, Nov. 1st from 1-4PM at Hardy Events Center. For more information, visit their website.

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

