Richmond SPCA’s 24th Annual Dog Jog

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tamsen Kingry, Richmond SPCA CEO joined us along with Michael Hughes of Holiday Barn Pet Resorts to share more about this event happening Saturday, March 21st at Richmond’s SPCA’s humane center on Hermitage Road. For more information, visit their website.

