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Richmond Really Sews presents fifth annual ‘Frocktails’ fashion event

Richmond Really Sews presents Frocktails
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RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Really Sews is bringing creativity, history and fashion together for its fifth annual Frocktails event in downtown Richmond.

Founder Karen Sterling says this year’s event will transport guests to a 1928 Paris café, complete with a fashion show, food and creations made by members of the Richmond Really Sews community.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 15, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Black Iris Gallery, 321 West Broad Street in Richmond.

Event details

When: Sunday, Nov. 15, 3 to 7 p.m.
Where: Black Iris Gallery
Address: 321 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA

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