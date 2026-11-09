Richmond Really Sews presents fifth annual ‘Frocktails’ fashion event

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Really Sews is bringing creativity, history and fashion together for its fifth annual Frocktails event in downtown Richmond.

Founder Karen Sterling says this year’s event will transport guests to a 1928 Paris café, complete with a fashion show, food and creations made by members of the Richmond Really Sews community.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 15, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Black Iris Gallery, 321 West Broad Street in Richmond.

Event details

When: Sunday, Nov. 15, 3 to 7 p.m.

Where: Black Iris Gallery

Address: 321 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA