Richmond High School Arts Program Accepting Applications for 2027

RICHMOND, Va. -- A comprehensive high school arts program is accepting applications for its first ninth-grade cohort in 2027.

Students can pursue music, theater, dance, visual arts or multimedia arts while participating in rigorous academics, athletics and other parts of the traditional high school experience. The program is housed in a new $170 million facility and is intended to help students develop their artistic skills and confidence.

Principal Monica L. Glass and Passion for Learning Coordinator James Johnson said applicants audition in their chosen field. Depending on the discipline, students may present an instrumental piece, theater monologue or dance solo. Adjudicators evaluate each student’s current abilities rather than using a pass-or-fail process.

Applications close Dec. 4. An open house is scheduled for Nov. 19 at 5 p.m., with tours available to families after an application is submitted.

“Backstage,” an audition workshop, is scheduled for Dec. 2. The broadcast also announced auditions that day from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.