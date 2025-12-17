Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Richmond Ambulance Authority implements new stroke training

It's the fifth-leading cause of death in the U.S. RAA's Harold Mayfield shares more about he new training and the signs to look out for.
Richmond Ambulance Authority implements new stroke training
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Stroke is the fifth-leading cause of death and leading cause of long-term disability in the U.S. It’s also largely preventable, treatable and beatable.

Harold Mayfield, a training coordinator with Richmond Ambulance Authority, stopped by to talk about how RAA is the first EMS agency in Virginia to fully implement new stroke training by the American Stroke Association, which is a division of the American Heart Association.

Watch the video above to learn more about risk factors, signs of a stroke and how this training will benefit our community.

To learn more about RAA, check out their website here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM480x360.jpg

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!