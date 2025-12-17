Richmond Ambulance Authority implements new stroke training

RICHMOND, Va. -- Stroke is the fifth-leading cause of death and leading cause of long-term disability in the U.S. It’s also largely preventable, treatable and beatable.

Harold Mayfield, a training coordinator with Richmond Ambulance Authority, stopped by to talk about how RAA is the first EMS agency in Virginia to fully implement new stroke training by the American Stroke Association, which is a division of the American Heart Association.

Watch the video above to learn more about risk factors, signs of a stroke and how this training will benefit our community.

To learn more about RAA, check out their website here.