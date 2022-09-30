Richard Bland College’s Central VA FAME Manufacturing Day

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richard Bland College of William and Mary is excited about their upcoming Central VA FAME Manufacturing Day. Today, Thomas Midgette, Ed.S., Director of Industry Partnerships & Workforce Initiatives, stopped by to share more about their upcoming event. Take part in the in the Manufacturing Day happening on the campus, 11301 Johnson Road, in South Prince George, VA October 7th from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. For more information, give them a call at

804-862-6100 or visit the website, https://www.rbc.edu/rbc-fame .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RICHARD BLAND COLLEGE*}

