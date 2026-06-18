Richard Bland College welcomes Interim President Dr. Kenneth Alexander

RICHMOND, Va. -- This fall marks an exciting chapter at Richard Bland College as Dr. Kenneth Alexander steps in as interim president, bringing leadership rooted in stewardship and action.

As Virginia’s only two-year residential college, Richard Bland offers an affordable, accessible, and attainable start for students pursuing a four-year degree. With over 35 articulation agreements with colleges and universities, RBC ensures seamless transfer opportunities for students completing their first two years of a baccalaureate program. Richard Bland College is located 11301 Johnson Road in South Prince George, VA. For more information, give them a call at 804-395-7982 or visit www.rbc.edu .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RICHARD BLAND COLLEGE OF WILLIAM AND MARY*}

