Richard Bland College Statesmen Classic Basketball Tournament

RICHMOND, Va. -- Andrew Lacey - Richard Bland College Head Men's Basketball Coach and Assistant Athletic Director stopped by to share more about their upcoming Statesmen Classic Basketball Tournament happening November 3rd and 4th from noon until 8 pm at the Henrico Sports & Events Center. For more information, visit their website, statesmenclassic.com.
Posted at 4:46 PM, Oct 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-30 16:46:21-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.