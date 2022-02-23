Watch
Richard Bland College of William & Mary Promise Scholar & Honors Program

Justin May, Director of Admissions, and Dr. Thom Addington, Director of Student Success at Richard Bland College of William &amp; Mary, tell us more about the Promise Scholar and Honors Programs.
Posted at 12:41 PM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 12:41:51-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Justin May, Director of Admissions, and Dr. Thom Addington, Director of Student Success at Richard Bland College of William & Mary, tell us more about the Promise Scholar and Honors Programs. They walk us through the benefits of the programs and how to apply. Promise Scholars and Honors Programs set students up for success with advanced courses and the opportunity to graduate with less college debt. For more information, find Richard Bland College of William & Mary online or email at apply@rbc.edu.

