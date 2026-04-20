Richard Bland College launches Debt-Free RBC Degree program to support first-generation students

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richard Bland College has announced the launch of its Debt-Free RBC Degree Campaign alongside the Debbie and Harry Sydow Legacy Scholarship Fund. This transformative initiative aims to help first-generation students graduate without debt, addressing both tuition and essential living expenses while providing access to technology.

How to help: Donations can be made via the Richard Bland College website to support the Debt-Free RBC Degree Campaign and address urgent needs like food insecurity and technology access.

For more information and to contribute, visit rbc.edu .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RICHARD BLAND COLLEGE*}

