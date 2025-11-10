Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Reverse mortgages for elder and aging homeowners 

Reverse mortgages for elder and aging homeowners
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Brad Friedman of ReverseMortage. Pro joined us to share more about the benefits of this form of lending. For more information, give them a call at 804-977-1700 or visit the website.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM480x360.jpg

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!