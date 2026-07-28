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RetirePath Virginia Helps Workers Build Retirement Savings

RetirePath Virginia
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RICHMOND, Va. -- RetirePath Virginia, the Commonwealth’s state-sponsored retirement savings program, is helping thousands of workers prepare for the future.

RetirePath Virginia encourages workers to start small and build savings gradually to improve long-term financial security.

For more information, employer resources, or enrollment details, visit RetirePathVA.com. For employer assistance, call 1-833-608-6281 or 1-833-608-6776 for saver assistance. RetirePath Virginia on social media @RetirePathVA.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RETIREPATH*}

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