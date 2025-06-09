Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Restoring Lives and Bringing Hope with The Floor Store

Restoring Lives and Bringing Hope with The Floor Store
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Floor Store has locations in Chesterfield on Carmia Way and Henrico off W. Broad Street. For more inflammation, give them a call at 804-201-4974 or visit the website, thefloorstorerva.com. Connect on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thefloorstorerva.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!