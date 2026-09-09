Renewal by Andersen Supports Childhood Literacy & Community Giving Across Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Renewal by Andersen of Central Virginia is continuing its commitment to community outreach by supporting childhood literacy through the E.W. Scripps “If You Give a Child a Book” campaign .

On Virginia This Morning, Lauren from Renewal by Andersen shared how the company partnered with local schools and CVS during last year’s literacy campaign and saw firsthand the positive impact books and reading support had on students. The organization plans to continue the program this year, emphasizing the importance of literacy in helping children build strong futures.

Renewal by Andersen of Central Virginia3895 Deep Rock RoadHenrico, VA

804-256-7455 windowva.com

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RENEWAL BY ANDERSEN*}