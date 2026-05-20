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Relax, Restore, and Rejuvenate at The Sanderling Resort Spa

Spa services and more at the Sanderling Resort
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RICHMOND, Va. --  Set in the breathtaking Outer Banks of North Carolina, The Sanderling Resort offers a spa experience like no other—combining ocean-inspired treatments, serene ambiance, and personalized care. Discover the ultimate in coastal wellness. Visit their website for reservations and more.

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