Register now for Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k presented by Kroger

RICHMOND, Va. -- There’s still time to dust off and lace up your sneakers! The 27th annual Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k presented by Kroger will take place April 18.

Nan Callahan, PR and communications manager at Sports Backers, returned to our studio to share what we can expect at the event this year, including new offerings.

She also shared the TV debut of a special prize belt called “The People’s Finisher” that will be awarded to the 10,000th person to cross the finish line on race day!

Sign up now to avoid the March 1 price hike. Click here for more information and to register.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SPORTS BACKERS*}