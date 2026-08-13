Regional Stop the Violence Memory Ride and Parade Promotes Unity & Health Awareness

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Regional Stop the Violence Memory Ride and Parade is bringing the Tri-Cities community together on Saturday, August 22 at 3 p.m. to promote peace, healing, and health awareness in Petersburg and surrounding areas.

The memory ride and parade begins at 3 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter on Crater Road in Petersburg, traveling through the city before ending at 550 Farmer Street. Vendors, support services, and health resources will be available throughout the event.

Organizers hope the day will inspire healing, awareness, and stronger community connections for families across Petersburg, Hopewell, Colonial Heights, Dinwiddie, and Prince George.

