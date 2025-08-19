Regional Recovery Day event is September 3rd

RICHMOND, Va. -- Recovery from substance use disorder is possible, but it takes awareness, resources and community support.

Whether you’re in recovery, love someone who is or simply want to learn more and be part of the solution, you’re invited to the second annual Regional Recovery Day. The free community event is September 3rd from 4:30 to 8:30pm at Henrico Sports & Events Center in Glen Allen.

Henrico, Hanover, Chesterfield and the City of Richmond have come together to address this issue as one region.

Michael Feinmel, Deputy County Manager for Henrico County, and Jason Alley, Policy Advisor for Opioid Response Community Outreach and Engagement in the City of Richmond, stopped by our studio to tell us more about it.

The event will feature keynote speaker Dr. Stephen Lloyd, breakout sessions and a panel discussion. There will also be a community resource fair full of vendors offering services like treatment, recovery programs, other resources and employment assistance, plus food and community.

Click here to learn more about Regional Recovery Day.