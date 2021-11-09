Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Refresh your natural look for the holiday season with the Plexaderm 10-minute challenge

items.[0].videoTitle
Lifestyle expert Laura Palka stopped by Virginia This Morning and let us in on her secret to tightening and erasing the look of under eye bags and wrinkles instantly with Plexaderm.
Posted at 3:28 PM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 15:28:16-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Holiday season is around the corner and you want to look your best! Lifestyle expert Laura Palka stopped by Virginia This Morning and let us in on her secret to tightening and erasing the look of under eye bags and wrinkles instantly with Plexaderm.

Enjoy the Virginia This Morning special, viewers can order today and receive a 14.95 trial pack and FREE SHIPPING by calling them at 1-800-925-0233, or by visiting them online at http://www.plexaderm.com.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PLEXADERM*}

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!