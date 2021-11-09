Refresh your natural look for the holiday season with the Plexaderm 10-minute challenge

RICHMOND, Va. -- Holiday season is around the corner and you want to look your best! Lifestyle expert Laura Palka stopped by Virginia This Morning and let us in on her secret to tightening and erasing the look of under eye bags and wrinkles instantly with Plexaderm.

Enjoy the Virginia This Morning special, viewers can order today and receive a 14.95 trial pack and FREE SHIPPING by calling them at 1-800-925-0233, or by visiting them online at http://www.plexaderm.com.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PLEXADERM*}

