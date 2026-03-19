Record-Breaking 2026 Jefferson Cup Brings Nearly 2,000 Teams to Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- The 2026 Jefferson Cup, hosted by Richmond United, is set to be the largest in the tournament’s history — with 1,982 teams competing over four weekends. Drawing participants from 36 states and international teams from Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and Jamaica, the event is a premier youth soccer showcase and a major economic driver for the region.
Since its start in 1981, the tournament has grown into a massive operation involving 1,000 organizers, attracting 40–50 college coaches each year to recruit top talent.
Key Dates:
- Girls Showcase Weekend – March 20–22, 2026
- Boys Showcase Weekend – March 27–29, 2026
Tournament headquarters are located at 4801 Pouncy Track Road, Glen Allen, VA.
Whether you’re a player aiming to impress recruiters, a coach scouting the next standout, or a fan enjoying top-tier youth soccer, the Jefferson Cup is an exciting celebration of the sport — and of Richmond’s hospitality.
For more information, schedules, and updates, visit jeffersoncup.org.
{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE JEFFERSON CUP*}
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