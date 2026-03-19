Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Record-Breaking 2026 Jefferson Cup Brings Nearly 2,000 Teams to Central Virginia

The 2026 Jefferson Cup
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- The 2026 Jefferson Cup, hosted by Richmond United, is set to be the largest in the tournament’s history — with 1,982 teams competing over four weekends. Drawing participants from 36 states and international teams from Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and Jamaica, the event is a premier youth soccer showcase and a major economic driver for the region.

Since its start in 1981, the tournament has grown into a massive operation involving 1,000 organizers, attracting 40–50 college coaches each year to recruit top talent.

Key Dates:

  • Girls Showcase Weekend – March 20–22, 2026
  • Boys Showcase Weekend – March 27–29, 2026

Tournament headquarters are located at 4801 Pouncy Track Road, Glen Allen, VA.

Whether you’re a player aiming to impress recruiters, a coach scouting the next standout, or a fan enjoying top-tier youth soccer, the Jefferson Cup is an exciting celebration of the sport — and of Richmond’s hospitality.

For more information, schedules, and updates, visit jeffersoncup.org.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE JEFFERSON CUP*}

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

VTM480x360.jpg

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!