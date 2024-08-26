VSU College of Agriculture presents “A Taste of Randolph Farm”

RICHMOND, Va. --Chef Radelle Reese of VSU’s College of Agriculture joined us with a delicious twist on a classic…fried catfish! Check out the Taste of Randolph Farm Event happening Thursday, August 29th from 7:30- noon at 4415 River Road in Petersburg. For more information, visit their website.
Posted
RICHMOND, Va. --Chef Radelle Reese of VSU’s College of Agriculture joined us with a delicious twist on a classic…fried catfish! Check out the Taste of Randolph Farm Event happening Thursday, August 29th from 7:30- noon at 4415 River Road in Petersburg. For more information, visit their website.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.