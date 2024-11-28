Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This MorningRecipes

Actions

Pumpkin Cheesecake Bars from the Virginia Egg Council

Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. -- Mary Rapoport from Virginia Egg Council is here to share a quick and easy festive recipe. For more information and more great recipes visit the Virginia Egg Council website.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!