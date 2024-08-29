Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This MorningRecipes

Actions

Dowda Senior Consultants and Commonwise Home Care presents “A Night to Remember” 

Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Get ready for a stellar event with stellar food! Jen Dowda and Jeffery Grossman joined us to share more about "A Night to Remember”; an opportunity for folks of all ages to celebrate and live it up!

Also, Chef Mohamed Tarawneh shared one of the featured dishes for the evening, crab cakes.

“Night To Remember” Presented by Dowda Senior Consultants is happening Sun., September 8th at 4pm at the ACCA Shriners Center, 1712 Bellevue Ave. in Richmond. For more information, visit their website.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!