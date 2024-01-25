RICHMOND, Va. -- Winter is the best time to whip out the instant pot! Health coach, Erika Schlick shows us how to make a Chicken and Wild Rice Soup. For this recipe and more visit her website.
Posted at 2:47 PM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 14:47:12-05
RICHMOND, Va. -- Winter is the best time to whip out the instant pot! Health coach, Erika Schlick shows us how to make a Chicken and Wild Rice Soup. For this recipe and more visit her website.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.