Cheddar Bay Biscuits & cooking skills for kids

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef and baker Debreonne Hopson and her son Mahaki, a youth chef in training, stopped by to share their recipe for mouthwatering Cheddar Bay Biscuits while spotlighting hands-on culinary education for kids.

Through the Youth Chefs Academy, children ages 8 to 13 learn essential cooking skills in a fun, interactive environment. The program blends kitchen time with garden activities — kids plant herbs and use them in creating fresh, flavorful dishes.

The Youth Chefs Academy accepts 10–11 participants per session to ensure plenty of hands-on learning. Upcoming sessions run:



June 8–12

June 15–19

June 22–26



Parents interested in enrolling their child can call 804-901-7009 for more information.

