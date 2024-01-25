Challah Bread from JewFro!

RICHMOND, Va. -- Challah Bread is simple and easy to make! Toda, Chef Ari Augenbaum of Soul Taco and JewFro joined us with his recipe and some delicious spreads. For more on Chef Ari and his restaurants, visit his website.
Posted at 2:47 PM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 14:47:01-05
RICHMOND, Va. -- Challah Bread is simple and easy to make! Toda, Chef Ari Augenbaum of Soul Taco and JewFro joined us with his recipe and some delicious spreads. For more on Chef Ari and his restaurants, visit his website.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.