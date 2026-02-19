Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Recipes from Wendy Sand Eckel

Recipes from Wendy Sand Eckel
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Best-selling author Wendy Sand Eckel returned to our studio to chat about her work and share another delicious recipe with us! Click here to visit her website to learn more about her books and find more tasty recipes like this one.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM480x360.jpg

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!