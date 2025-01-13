Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Recipes from "Keep it Zesty", a cookbook from Edy Massih 

Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- “Keep it Zesty” is Edy Massih’s latest cookbook featuring numerous Mediterranean dishes and recipes. He stopped by the show to share a few with us. For more information, visit his website.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!