'Reading Makes Cents' with Virginia First Lady Pamela Northam

RICHMOND, Va. – April is Financial Literacy Month. The Office of Virginia First Lady Pamela Northam, Virginia529 and the Virginia Council on Economic Education have aligned to offer a school reading program called Reading Makes Cents.

Virginia First Lady Pamela Northam joined our Jessica Noll to talk about the program, the importance of financial literacy, how students can enter to win prizes and new options available for more families to afford quality childcare.

Entries for Reading Makes Cents will be accepted through April 30. For more information, click here to visit the website. And find Virginia529 on social media at @virginia529 and First Lady Pamela Northam at @FirstLadyVA.

For extended benefits for young families, click here or call your local social services office for more information. Apply by July 31 for an additional 12 months of help.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VIRGINIA529*}