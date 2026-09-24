Read RVA Provides Free Adult Literacy Support Across the Richmond Region

RICHMOND, Va. -- Read RVA highlighted the ongoing need for adult literacy support in the Richmond area and the life-changing impact that reading skills can have on individuals, families, and communities.

According to Read RVA, approximately 100,000 people in the Richmond region are not reading at a functional level, making everyday tasks significantly more difficult.

Read RVA also stressed the broader impact of adult literacy, noting that a parent’s reading ability — especially a mother’s — strongly influences a child’s academic success and future opportunities.