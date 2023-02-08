Reach Out For Life presents Bowl For Pink

RICHMOND, Va. -- Reach out For Life is a nonprofit raising funds for free mammograms for local women in need. Today Norah Lind and Maureen Neal of the organization stopped by to share more about their upcoming fundraiser, Bowl For Pink. Take part in this fun event happening February 25th at Bowlero in Short Pump. For more information, visit their website.
