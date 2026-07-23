Raw Compound Encourages Movement for Mind, Body, and Soul

RICHMOND, Va. -- Certified fitness and wellness professional Rhesa Witherspoon, owner of Raw Compound in Chester, stopped by to share a simple but powerful message: movement matters — no matter your age or fitness level.

At Raw Compound, the focus goes beyond exercise, emphasizing a holistic approach to wellness that supports the mind, body, and soul. Risa explained that even small amounts of movement, such as walking or chair exercises, can improve overall health, increase longevity, and boost energy. For more information, visit their website .

