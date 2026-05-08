Rallying together for the health of all kids…especially yours

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highlighting how the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU comes together to provide unstoppable care for kids

If you live in Central Virginia, you may have seen the new CHoR commercial, billboard, print advertisements or digital ads – the ones with big smiles and colorful eye paint. If you haven’t, let us paint the picture.

Watch CHoR’s new commercial

A team approach to caring for kids – from casts to cancer and everything in between

Everything about CHoR is kid and family focused. You see it in the physical space when you walk into our facilities, with the bright colors and kid-friendly amenities. But more importantly, you see it in the care our team provides. We have doctors, nurses, physical therapists, social workers, psychologists, child life specialists and many other professionals who’ve dedicated themselves and their work to providing unstoppable care for kids.

Just like a team on a football field, basketball court or (name your favorite sports venue here), each member of our team is as essential as the next in ensuring we’re successful in working toward our goal. We have different skills and strengths, but we’re committed to giving it our all for our patients. Sometimes this means assembling for an emergency surgery in the middle of the night, and other times it’s dancing and celebrating a milestone in a long journey toward recovery.

Dr. Kerri Carter, pediatric cardiologist at CHoR, is an expert at what she does, but knows that it takes the entire team of providers and colleagues to take care of every child who comes to see her for treatment and be there for the whole family.

“It’s a very difficult thing for parents when they suddenly feel out of control after their child is diagnosed with an unexpected medical condition,” explained Dr. Carter. “It’s important for us to show up every day with the same goal, which is to provide the best care possible for the children in our community.”

Sonny’s team included surgeons, NICU nurses and psychologists, while Khaza counts on his neurologists, neurosurgeons, ophthalmologists and geneticists. Estrella is fighting cancer with the help of her oncologist and surgeon, along with some special surprises from her child life specialists. In baby Kamyrn’s case, multiple team members collaborated across locations, even traveling through an ice storm to care for this preemie and his family.

So, why the eye paint?

The eye paint represents the rally – putting on our game faces to tackle anything, whether in the pediatric critical care unit, the operating room, a therapy center or anywhere else throughout our more than 20 locations.