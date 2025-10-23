Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Raising awareness about foster care and adoption with “Foster the Mic” 

Raising awareness about foster care and adoption with “Foster the Mic”
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Barry Farmer Morning Show with Sharron Lizzy on K101.2 POP Richmond launched “Foster the Mic” this week. For more information, visit their website.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!