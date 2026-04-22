R Home Magazine showcases the rise of maximalism in latest issue

RICHMOND, Va. -- In the newest issue of R Home Magazine, managing editor Susan Morgan dives into the growing design trend of maximalism — a warm, layered, and deeply personal approach to home décor that stands in contrast to the cool minimalism of recent years.

Maximalism, as Morgan explains, is thoughtfully curated, featuring layers of artwork, prints, fabrics, and textures to create cozy, unending spaces that reflect the homeowner’s personality. The style isn’t confined to traditional interiors — it can be adapted to modern, mid-century, and eclectic designs, and embraces both high-end pieces and budget-friendly finds.

For inspiration and a closer look at Richmond’s most captivating maximalist homes, visit Our Home Magazine online or pick up the latest issue.

Find R Home Magazine on newsstands now. For more information, visit their website , Instagram , or Facebook .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R HOME MAGAZINE*}

